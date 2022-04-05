Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
EYE opened at GBX 448.71 ($5.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £117.13 million and a P/E ratio of 195.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.71. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)
