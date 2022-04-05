Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

EYE opened at GBX 448.71 ($5.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £117.13 million and a P/E ratio of 195.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.71. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.