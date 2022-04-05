Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 24.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

