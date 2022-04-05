Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

