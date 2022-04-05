Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EXD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 36,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

