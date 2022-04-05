Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $436,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 221,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

