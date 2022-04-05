Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.97. 50,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

