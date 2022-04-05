Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $218,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

