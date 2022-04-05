Element Solutions (ESI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Element Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Element Solutions alerts:

This table compares Element Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 8.47% 13.82% 6.99% Element Solutions Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Element Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Element Solutions Competitors 96 385 335 9 2.31

Element Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.04, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Element Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Element Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 2.98, indicating that their average stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Element Solutions pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Element Solutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.40 billion $203.30 million 26.54 Element Solutions Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 8.15

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Element Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Element Solutions beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials for the electronics assembly industry; proprietary liquid chemical processes to manufacture printed circuit boards; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for integrated circuit fabrication and semiconductor packaging. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.