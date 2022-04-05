Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.47. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.