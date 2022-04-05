Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.47. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

