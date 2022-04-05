Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Endava reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,396. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.02. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.