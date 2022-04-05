Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$16.46. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 1,519,496 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.