ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.83 ($17.39).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.45 ($14.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.59. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

