Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.69

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

