Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
