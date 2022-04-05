Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
