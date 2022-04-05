Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85).

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RVLP stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.