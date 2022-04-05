Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.85. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1,388 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of 223.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

