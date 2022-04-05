Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $335.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.
Shares of EL stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.48.
In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
