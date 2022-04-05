Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $335.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.48.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.