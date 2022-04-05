Ether Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,934.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $86,999.81 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.71 or 0.07507911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00099003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.