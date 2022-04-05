EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $3,561.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00346819 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,500,998,353 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

