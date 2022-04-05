Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.60 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

