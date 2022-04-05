Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Everi has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Everi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Everi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.