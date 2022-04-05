Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

