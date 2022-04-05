EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 7,119 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

