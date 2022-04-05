Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Purchases 17,633 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer acquired 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $864.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11.

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer bought 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolving Systems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

