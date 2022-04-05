Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.