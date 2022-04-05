ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. ExlService has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

