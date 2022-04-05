Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. Exponent has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.