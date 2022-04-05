Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 313,834 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of £24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

Get Filtronic alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Neale acquired 199,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,987 ($26,212.46). Also, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,229.51).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.