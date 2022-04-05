Financial Analysis: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 4 5 0 2.56 National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $55.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $540.80 million 5.77 -$144.27 million N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.76 $128.24 million $1.42 31.75

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

