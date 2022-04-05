Financial Contrast: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Humacyte alerts:

This table compares Humacyte and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -103.64% -27.25% Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.64%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.28%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Humacyte.

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million 564.06 -$26.48 million N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 28.36 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -8.03

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Humacyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.