Financial Survey: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A NBT Bancorp 31.12% 12.75% 1.33%

This table compares Harleysville Financial and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.23 $7.28 million $1.86 13.95 NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.14 $154.88 million $3.55 10.14

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Harleysville Financial pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

