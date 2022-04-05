First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $74.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,739,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

