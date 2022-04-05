First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 90 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,003,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

