First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
CIBR opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.
