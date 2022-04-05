FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.03

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 5257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

