FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.50

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 618309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.47).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.50) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £860.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.02.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.