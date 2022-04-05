Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $168.27 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

