Flamingo Market Cap Reaches $84.50 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $84.50 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

