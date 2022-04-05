FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.38.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.