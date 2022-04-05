Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022. It expects revenues between $25.4 billion and $25.8 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Flex thrives on low-cost manufacturing which is improving its competitiveness. Acquisitions have been Flex’s most favored mode for expanding manufacturing footprint as well as penetrating new end-markets, thereby positively impacting its performance. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

