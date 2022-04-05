Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

