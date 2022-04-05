Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.
FLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.
In other news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.