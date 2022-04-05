Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 268.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.