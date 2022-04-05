Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.
Shares of FOCS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 268.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
