Font (FONT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,138.00

Font (FONT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $239,447.57 and $2,138.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003528 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00037362 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00106648 BTC.
Font Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “
Font Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.