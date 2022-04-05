Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.07. Forestar Group shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.

FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.