Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.07. Forestar Group shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.
FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.