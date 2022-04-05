Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys $19,380.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 3,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FORA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forian by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Forian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

