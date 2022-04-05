Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

FMTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

