Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FMTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $474 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 344,670 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

