Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.32

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $16.45. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 14,035 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

