Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.81. 486,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $168.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

